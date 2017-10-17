NY to set new rules for solitary confinement in local jails

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is poised to adopt new standards for the treatment of prisoners held in solitary confinement in local jails.

The state's Commission on Corrections is expected to formally issue the new rules Tuesday. The changes come at the urging of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and must be published in the state register before taking effect, likely later this fall.

Under the new regulations, all prisoners held in solitary at local jails must get at least four hours outside their cell daily.

The rules will also require local authorities to inform the state when prisoners under 18 are placed in isolation or when an inmate is held in solitary for more than a month.

Cuomo says the standards will prevent prisoner mistreatment.