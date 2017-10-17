Potential ally urges Merkel to give up finance ministry

BERLIN — A key potential ally in Germany's next government is insisting that Chancellor Angela Merkel's party shouldn't keep the finance ministry because that gives her too much power.

Exploratory talks on a potential coalition of Merkel's conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats and traditionally left-leaning Greens start this week. Merkel's current partners, the centre -left Social Democrats, vowed to go into opposition after last month's election.

Outgoing Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a member of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, has been a powerful figure for the past eight years. He's leaving to become parliament speaker.