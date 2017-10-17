Rabbi gets prison for stealing disabled preschoolers' funds

NEW YORK — A New York City rabbi has been sentenced to prison for stealing $5 million in funding intended for disabled preschoolers.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown and state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced Tuesday that Samuel Hiller will spend one to three years behind bars.

Hiller was assistant director of the now-defunct Island Child Development Center. It provided services to Orthodox Jewish communities in Far Rockaway, Queens, and Brooklyn's Williamsburg and Borough Park neighbourhoods .

Restitution is part of Hiller's plea agreement.

Three co-defendants also pleaded guilty for their involvement in the thefts, which occurred between 2005 and 2012.