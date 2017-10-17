Russia pressures Serbia on status of controversial base
BELGRADE, Serbia — Russia is pressuring Serbia to grant diplomatic status to the Russian staff of a controversial facility that U.S. officials believe could become Kremlin's spy base in the Balkans.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's office said Tuesday that Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin urged him to hold a meeting "as soon as possible" to resolve the status of the "Russian-Serbian humanitarian
Moscow has repeatedly denied reports that the alleged disaster relief
Serbian officials say they will soon make a decision on the