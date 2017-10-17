Sierra Leone awaits 27 citizens being deported from US
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Sierra Leone's government says it has issued the necessary documents and awaits the arrival of 27 citizens being deported from the United States for drug crimes and other
Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Turay said Tuesday that the Sierra Leoneans were still in custody in the U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Sept. 12 announced visa restrictions on four African and Asian nations that have refused to accept citizens deported from the U.S. The restrictions affect Sierra Leone's foreign ministry and immigration officials.
The U.S. ambassador to Sierra Leone has said U.S. authorities allowed the 27 Sierra Leone citizens to go through a legal process before issuing the emergency travel certificates to leave.
