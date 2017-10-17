Sierra Leone awaits 27 citizens being deported from US

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Sierra Leone's government says it has issued the necessary documents and awaits the arrival of 27 citizens being deported from the United States for drug crimes and other offences .

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Turay said Tuesday that the Sierra Leoneans were still in custody in the U.S.

President Donald Trump's administration on Sept. 12 announced visa restrictions on four African and Asian nations that have refused to accept citizens deported from the U.S. The restrictions affect Sierra Leone's foreign ministry and immigration officials.