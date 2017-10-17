Soros-founded university urges Hungarian govt to sign deal
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The rector of a university founded by financier and philanthropist George Soros is urging Hungary to sign an agreement with New York state guaranteeing the school's continued operations in Budapest.
Central European University's Michael Ignatieff said Tuesday that the institution had complied with changes to Hungary's law on higher education but was being held in "legal limbo." Ignatieff said "it's as if we're being slowly strangled" by the government's inaction.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban considers Soros a key ideological foe and the government is in the midst of a renewed campaign against Soros' support for immigration.
The need for an agreement with New York state, where CEU is accredited but has no campus yet, is part of the government's new rules.
