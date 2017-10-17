South Carolina deputy kills suspect holding hostage

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A man authorities say was holding a woman hostage at a home in South Carolina has been shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy.

Greenville County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Flood said in a news release that officers were called to a home near Simpsonville around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Flood said a man with a gun came out of the home holding a woman hostage and at least one deputy fired.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said 32-year-old James Michael Chappell of Greenville died at the scene. Flood said neither the woman nor any officer was hurt. An autopsy was planned Tuesday.

Chappell was white. The race of the deputy wasn't available Tuesday morning.