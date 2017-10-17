The Latest: Evacuations for new Northern California blaze

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

6:15 a.m.

Northern California firefighters are battling a fire that sprang up overnight in the southern Bay Area Santa Cruz mountains, prompting evacuation orders.

Rob Sherman, assistant chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, tells KNTV news that at least one structure is destroyed and about 100 homes threatened.

Sherman said that a house fire is believed to have sparked the quick-spreading blaze.

Firefighters plan to attack the flames from air once the sun rises.

A cluster of wildfires have been burning in northern California for a week. The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.

___

3 a.m.

A week after fleeing wildfires, tens of thousands of Californians are drifting back into their neighbourhoods .

Some will face the prospect of destroyed homes. All will face possible lasting emotional damage.

Mendocino County Supervisor Rob Brown said Monday that "it's never going to be the same" for the 8,000 evacuees from his county allowed to return home.

Brown said they'll have to seek a new normal after the destruction, displacement and devastation of the fires that destroyed nearly 6,000 homes and killed 41 people.