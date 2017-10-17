The Latest: Hotel says wounded Vegas security guard is safe

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the investigation of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

A Las Vegas casino company says the security guard who was shot and wounded by Stephen Paddock and disappeared before he was about to give TV interviews is safe and wants people to respect his privacy.

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in statement Tuesday that Jesus Campos will tell his story when he is ready.

MGM Resorts owns the Mandalay Bay hotel, where Paddock shot Ramos before he opened fire on country music concertgoers from his 32nd floor suite and killed 58 people.

DeShong made the statement after a representative for Campos' union said he prepared last Thursday for TV appearances but went to a health clinic instead.

____

10:20 a.m.

A union official representing the Las Vegas hotel security guard shot by Stephen Paddock before he rained gunfire on a music festival says the guard disappeared last week before he was scheduled for TV interviews.

Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America leader David Hickey said Tuesday he last heard about Jesus Campos' whereabouts from a union member who messaged that he was with Campos.

Hickey says Campos was preparing Thursday for TV appearances but the message said he was taken to a health clinic.

Hickey says the same union member sent messages Friday saying he was with Campos but not saying where.

Campos talked with police but hasn't spoken publicly about the Oct. 1 massacre.