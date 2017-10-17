The Latest: Obama hosted Kelly at breakfast after son died

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's suggestion that his predecessors fell short in honouring the nation's fallen (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

White House visitor records from former President Barack Obama's term show that he hosted current White House chief of staff John Kelly at a breakfast for Gold Star families after his son died in Afghanistan.

A Trump White House official has accused Obama of failing to call Kelly after his son was killed. Former aides to Obama say it's difficult this many years later to determine whether Obama called Kelly and when.

The breakfast for relatives of U.S. troops killed in action occurred in May 2011, six months after Kelly's son died. An individual familiar with the breakfast for families of says that Kelly and his wife sat at former first lady Michelle Obama's table. The individual demanded anonymity because the event was private.

— By Josh Lederman

___

3:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump's suggestion that his predecessors fell short in sufficiently in honouring the nation's fallen has brought a visceral reaction from those who witnessed those grieving encounters.

Trump said in a news conference Monday that he'd written letters to the families of four soldiers killed in an Oct. 4 ambush in Niger and planned to call them, crediting himself with taking extra steps in honouring the dead properly. "Most of them didn't make calls," he said of his predecessors.