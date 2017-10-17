The Latest: Taliban attack Afghan centre, kill at least 14

KABUL — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan where the Taliban have staged several attacks targeting police across the country (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

An Afghan health official says a Taliban attack on a police training centre in the country's eastern Paktia province has killed at least 14 people, including civilians.

Health Ministry spokesman Waheed Majroo says that dozens were also wounded in the attack on Tuesday in Gardez, the provincial capital. He says the city hospital reported receiving 130 wounded in the attack, which included a suicide bombing.

Hamza Aqmhal, a student at the Paktia University, told The Associated Press that he heard a very powerful blast. He says it shattered glass and broke all the windows at the building he was in. He says the university is about 2 kilometres (1.25 miles) from the training academy.

Aqmhal says he was slightly injured by the glass.

A lawmaker from Paktia, Mujeeb Rahman Chamkni, says the provincial chief police, Toryalai Abdyani, and several of his staff were among those killed in the attack.

He says most of the casualties are civilians who had come to the centre , which also serves a government passport department.

Reports from Gardez say the attack there is still underway.

___

11 a.m.

Afghan officials say Taliban attacks in the country's south, west and east have killed at least 10 policemen.

In southern Ghazni province, the insurgents stormed a security compound, using a suicide car, and killed at least seven policemen. Provincial chief police, Mohammad Zaman, says the attack in Andar district early on Tuesday morning triggered several hours of heavy fighting until the attackers were repelled.

Zaman says the district compound has been destroyed.

In western Farah province, police chief Abdul Maruf Fulad says the Taliban attacked a government compound in Shibkho district, killing three policemen.

The Interior Ministry says a militant attack, including a suicide car bombing is underway in eastern Paktia province's capital, Gardez, where insurgents targeted a police training centre .