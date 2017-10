The Latest: Trump praises Greece as PM visits White House

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Greek prime minister's White House visit (all times local):

12:30 pm.

President Donald Trump says Greece has "gone through a lot" but "is doing a terrific job of coming back" — an apparent reference to the country's ability to weather its economic troubles.

Trump is welcoming the country's prime minister, Alexis Tsipras (TSEE'-prahs), to the White House Tuesday.

Greece has relied on international bailouts since 2010 to address hardships during the recent economic recession.

Trump said they will be talking about ways the United States and Greece can help each other.

Tsipras said he was happy to be at the White House and said he expected a "very fruitful discussion." He also said the countries share the "values of freedom and democracy."

___

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White House to address a range of economic and security issues — and perhaps make amends.

Trump was meeting with the Greek leader in the Oval Office for talks Tuesday that are expected to cover defence co-operation , economic investment and energy security.

They also may talk about the past. During the 2016 election, the left-leaning Greek premier warned that Trump represented an "evil" set of ideas.

Trump tweeted in 2012 that Greece should get out of the euro and go back to its own currency, adding, "they are just wasting time."