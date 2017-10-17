Thousands more Rohingya Muslims cross border into Bangladesh

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh — Thousands more Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh where more than half a million others are already living in squalid and overcrowded camps to escape large-scale violence.

Witnesses say that a new wave of refugees started crossing the border over the weekend. An Associated Press photographer saw thousands of newcomers stretching for several kilometres near one border crossing Tuesday. Several said that they were stopped by Bangladeshi border guards and spent the night in muddy rice fields.