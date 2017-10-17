Thousands of anti-government protesters rally in Ukraine
KIEV, Ukraine — Several thousand government protesters have rallied outside Ukraine's parliament and some urged President Petro Poroshenko to step down.
Former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili, who leads a Ukrainian opposition party, said at Tuesday's rally in
Protest organizers are demanding changes to Ukraine's election laws to encourage competition. They also want an anti-corruption high court established.
The demonstrators set up tents in front of the parliament building and are vowing to continue protesting until the demands are met.
Saakashvili poses a political challenge to Poroshenko, who appointed him as governor of Ukraine's
They since have had a falling out. The president revoked Saakashvili's citizenship in July. Saakashvili forced his way across Ukraine's border last month.
