Tigers from war-torn Aleppo settle into new Dutch home

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Two tigers rescued from a zoo near Aleppo have arrived in their new home in the Netherlands to recover from their ordeal in the conflict-torn Syrian city.

The organization that saved the tigers, Sultan and Sayeeda, said Tuesday they are settling into the FELIDA Big Cat Center in Nijeberkoop, 130 kilometres (80 miles) northeast of Amsterdam, where they will receive special care and monitoring to help them overcome their traumatic past.

International animal charity Four Paws says in a statement that it hopes to build up the big cats' strength so that they can be transferred to a larger sanctuary in the future.