Tony the Louisiana truck-stop tiger dies, age 17

GROSSE TETE, La. — A tiger kept at a Louisiana truck stop has died at the age of 17.

Implying he was euthanized, a notice on the Tiger Truck Stop's website says Tony the tiger died Monday night.

It says Tony was showing signs of old age and his veterinarian was called "to prevent Tony from suffering."

The Indian Tiger Welfare Society says tigers in zoos generally live 16 to 20 years.

The truck stop's notice says Tony will be necropsied "to benefit future tiger care," then "preserved through taxidermy." Owner Michael Sandlin didn't immediately return a call for comment.