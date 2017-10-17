Trump meets with Greek prime minister at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is welcoming Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White House to address a range of economic and security issues — and perhaps make amends.

Trump was meeting with the Greek leader in the Oval Office for talks Tuesday that are expected to cover defence co-operation , economic investment and energy security.

They also may talk about the past. During the 2016 election, the left-leaning Greek premier warned that Trump represented an "evil" set of ideas.

Trump tweeted in 2012 that Greece should get out of the euro and go back to its own currency, adding, "they are just wasting time."