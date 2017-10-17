Trump's wealth, ranking fall in latest Forbes 400 list

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's ranking in the Forbes list of wealthiest Americans has dropped, as the magazine said the value of some of his Manhattan real estate holdings has declined recently.

Forbes ranked the first billionaire president as the 248th-wealthiest person in America and put his wealth at $3.1 billion . The year before, he was ranked 156th and Forbes said he was worth $3.7 billion.

As a candidate, Trump said his net worth was more than $10 billion, but Forbes pegged that figure at $4.5 billion in September 2015. By Forbes' estimates, Trump's wealth has fallen 31 per cent in two years.