Trump says he's 'close' to naming new HHS nominee

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's "more than close" to naming a new health and human services secretary.

But Trump tells Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade in an interview Tuesday that he's not ready to reveal a name because the individual's background needs to be looked into a little bit more.

Trump says that if the Senate approves his eventual choice "it will be a fantastic, a fantastic nomination."

Tom Price, Trump's first HHS secretary, resigned under pressure in late September after his costly travel aboard chartered aircraft triggered investigations and angered Trump.