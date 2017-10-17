Turkey leader arrives in Poland for talks on security

WARSAW, Poland — Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Poland for talks on international security and on his policies at home.

Erdogan is to meet Tuesday with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and parliament speakers. He is expected to attend a Polish-Turkish business forum with Duda.

Duda's adviser Andrzej Szczerski said there will be no "taboo" themes and the talks will include the situation in Turkey, where tens of thousands of people have been arrested or dismissed from their jobs since last year's coup attempt.