VA seeks 'narrow' exemption to for-profit college ethics law

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs says it will proceed with a narrow waiver to a federal ethics law banning employees from receiving benefits from for-profit colleges. The move comes after VA abruptly dropped plans for a broader exemption, citing criticism from government watchdogs about conflicts of interest.

Under the new approach, VA employees who take classes or receive payments for teaching at for-profit colleges will typically be considered to have no real conflicts of interest and not be subject to dismissal. Veterans groups and ethics experts had worried that suspending the 50-year-old ethics law would create financial entanglements with private companies vying for millions in GI Bill tuition.