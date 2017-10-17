News / World

VA seeks 'narrow' exemption to for-profit college ethics law

In this Aug. 16, 2017 photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during a press briefing in Bridgewater, N.J. The Department of Veterans Affairs has abruptly dropped plans to suspend an ethics law barring employees from receiving benefits from for-profit colleges. The move comes after criticism from government watchdogs, who warned of financial entanglements between government and the private companies vying for millions in GI Bill tuition. In a statement to The Associated Press, the VA said it had received "constructive comments" and as a result would delay action. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs says it will proceed with a narrow waiver to a federal ethics law banning employees from receiving benefits from for-profit colleges. The move comes after VA abruptly dropped plans for a broader exemption, citing criticism from government watchdogs about conflicts of interest.

Under the new approach, VA employees who take classes or receive payments for teaching at for-profit colleges will typically be considered to have no real conflicts of interest and not be subject to dismissal. Veterans groups and ethics experts had worried that suspending the 50-year-old ethics law would create financial entanglements with private companies vying for millions in GI Bill tuition.

VA spokesman Curt Cashour said Tuesday the new aim is to issue individual waivers more consistently.

