Woman charged with drowning infant son, another child

WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware's largest city have charged a woman with drowning her infant son and the baby's 5-year-old half brother.

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said at a news conference Tuesday that officers found a 3-month-old boy and a 5-year-old boy drowned in a bathtub Monday morning.

Thirty-year-old Kula Pelima, the mother of the infant, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. She is being held on $2 million bond.

Tracy says investigators have been in touch with the father of both boys. The father is being held in Pennsylvania by immigration officials.