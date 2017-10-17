Woman who runs over toddler dragged from SUV, beaten
DEERFIELD, Fla. — Authorities say a woman who struck and killed a toddler in Florida was later dragged from her SUV and beaten.
A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says 22-month-old Neallie Junior Saxon III was playing with other children in a Deerfield Beach
Deputies say the driver was apparently unaware of what had happened. When she stopped at a nearby stop sign, several unidentified people pulled her from the SUV and began beating her.
Saxon was airlifted to a Fort Lauderdale hospital, where he died.
Detectives are investigating child's death and the beating.