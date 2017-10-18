10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HE 'KNEW WHAT HE SIGNED UP FOR'

That's what Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson says she overheard Trump say to the widow of a U.S. soldier slain in Niger while the woman had the president on speakerphone.

2. WHERE ISLAMIC STATE MILITANTS MAY BE HEADED

The escape to al-Qaida-held Idlib province presents the opportunity to continue fighting alongside an extremist group that shares much of the decimated group's ideology.

3. ANOTHER 11TH-HOUR SNAFU FOR TRUMP'S TRAVEL BAN

A federal judge in Hawaii blocks the revised order, saying the policy has the same problems as a previous version.

4. WHY WINNING AMAZON HEADQUARTERS BID IS A BIG DEAL

Winning the tech giants' second headquarters would likely launch a city into a "tech hub," where high-skilled, high-paid workers spend freely and help fuel job growth beyond Amazon itself.

5. WHAT IS XI'S VISION FOR CHINA

The president urges his Communist Party to serve as the vanguard on everything from defending national security to providing moral guidance to ordinary Chinese.

6. TRUMP'S LAWYERS TO ASK FOR DISMISSAL OF LAWSUIT

The civil suit alleges that the president is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments.

7. 'ETHNIC CLEANSING' IN SOUTH SUDAN FELL ON DEAF EARS

An AP investigation shows that despite numerous warnings and pleas from both local officials and residents in Yei, the U.N. and the U.S. failed to prevent the bloodshed.

8. CALIFORNIA POT CROP GOES UP IN SMOKE

The same fires that destroyed Northern California wineries also took a toll on the region's marijuana farms just months before the legal weed market is slated to open.

9. GENE TUMOR BOARDS GUIDE CANCER CARE

These experts study a patient's cancer genes and match treatments to mutations that seem to drive the disease.

10. THIS TIME, TALKS WEREN'T ABOUT CONTRACTS