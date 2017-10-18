5 dead, 60 arrested during Togo protests for term limits

LOME, Togo — Togo's security minister says at least five people have been killed in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters demonstrating for presidential term limits.

Damehame Yark also said on state television that about 60 protesters were arrested throughout Togo.

Wednesday was the first of two days of protests by the opposition demanding the reinstatement of Togo's original constitution, which they say would bar President Faure Gnassingbe from a fourth term in 2020.

Police shot tear gas to disperse protesters in a number of neighbourhoods in the capital of Lome, where demonstrators erected roadblocks and set tires on fire.

Protests began two months ago over the president's tenure.