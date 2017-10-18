5 dead, 60 arrested during Togo protests for term limits
LOME, Togo — Togo's security minister says at least five people have been killed in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters demonstrating for presidential term limits.
Damehame Yark also said on state television that about 60 protesters were arrested throughout Togo.
Wednesday was the first of two days of protests by the opposition demanding the reinstatement of Togo's original constitution, which they say would bar President Faure Gnassingbe from a fourth term in 2020.
Police shot tear gas to disperse protesters in a number of
Protests began two months ago over the president's tenure.
Three people died Tuesday in clashes in central Togo after the arrest of a religious leader tied to an opposition politician.
