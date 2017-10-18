Explosion at firecracker factory in India kills at least 8

NEW DELHI — An explosion at an unlicensed firecracker factory killed at least eight workers and injured 20 others in eastern India on Wednesday, a day ahead of Hindu's most popular Diwali festival.

A police officer said the number of casualties was likely to go up because several people were feared trapped under the collapsed building in a town in Balasore district in Orissa state. The area is nearly 195 kilometres (130 miles) south of Bhubaneshwar, the state capital.

Balasore district administrator Pramod Kumar Das said a huge explosion took place as firecrackers were being made in a house used as a factory without a legal license, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast. Accidental explosions are common at Indian firework factories as owners often ignore safety standards.

Setting off firecrackers is part of celebrations during festivals and weddings in India.