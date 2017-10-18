Australian casino denies lawmaker's criminal allegations

CANBERRA, Australia — A lawmaker has accused a major Australian casino company of rigging slot machines and concealing potential money laundering at its largest casino with the state regulator covering up criminal behaviour .

Andrew Wilkie presented to Parliament on Wednesday videoed statements of three former employees of Crown Resorts Ltd. making allegations of misconduct at the Melbourne casino. Crown rejected Wilkie's allegations and called on him to provide all relevant information to the authorities.

The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation, the Victoria state regulator, said the allegation would be investigated as part of its current every-five-year review of Crown Melbourne's gambling license.

Because Willkie made the allegations under parliamentary privilege, he cannot be sued for defamation.