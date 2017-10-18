Authorities launch inquiry into Statehouse sexual harassment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island authorities say they have launched an "inquiry" after a lawmaker reported a higher-ranking legislator told her sexual favours would allow her bills to go further.

The attorney general's office and state police said Wednesday that they are working together to conduct a "review" and "inquiry" after Democratic state Rep. Teresa Tanzi came forward. The agencies said they would not make any further comment.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said earlier Wednesday he had spoken with police about the matter.

Tanzi declined to comment when asked about Kilmartin's action. She hasn't identified the legislator who made the comment.