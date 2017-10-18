Bosnian Serbs pass resolution against NATO membership
A
A
Share via Email
SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnian Serb lawmakers have passed a non-binding resolution opposing the country's potential membership in NATO as part of years-long efforts to keep Bosnia away from the Western military alliance.
The 83-member parliament in the Bosnia Serb-run part of the country approved the symbolic measure early Wednesday. Opposition lawmakers didn't attend the session having been thrown out because of noisy protests over unrelated issues.
Traditionally, pro-Russia Serbs in Bosnia, which NATO bombed in 1990s to end the country's 1992-95 war, are strongly opposed to NATO membership. But Bosniaks and Croats who account for over 65
The peace agreement that ended the war divided Bosnia in two highly autonomous parts, a Serb-run one and another shared by Bosniaks and Croats.