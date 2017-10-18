Brazil's president survives first vote on latest charges

SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Michel Temer has survived a first vote by lawmakers in a case that holds the potential of him being suspended from office.

A Chamber of Deputies committee voted 39-26 Wednesday against putting the president on trial on charges of obstruction of justice and leading a criminal organization.

The recommendation is likely to be taken to all 513 deputies by the end of October.

If two-thirds of the deputies accepted the indictment, Temer would be suspended for up to six months pending trial by the Senate.

The Chamber of Deputies already denied a request by Brazil's top prosecutor in March to try Temer on a corruption charge.