Case dropped against man tried on hair evidence 32 years ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Prosecutors are dismissing charges against a man who spent three decades in prison for a Massachusetts rape conviction based in part on a strand of hair.

The Hampden District Attorney's office said in court documents Wednesday that continued prosecution of George Perrot isn't "within the best interests or admiration of justice."

Perrot was convicted of raping 78-year-old Mary Prekop in her Springfield home in 1985. But Perrot was freed last year after a judge found an FBI agent's testimony about microscopic hair evidence was flawed and granted him a new trial.