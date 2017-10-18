China's economic growth edges down in latest quarter

BEIJING — China's economic growth edged down in the latest quarter but was buoyed by strength in retail spending and exports.

Government data released Thursday showed the world's second-largest economy grew at a 6.8 per cent annual pace in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter's 6.9 per cent .

Economic activity has been unexpectedly strong this year, but forecasters expect growth to cool as Beijing tightens controls on bank lending to stem a rise in debt.

Retail sales rose 10.3 per cent in September over a year earlier, down slightly from the 10.4 per cent rate of the first three quarters.