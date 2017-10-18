China's economic growth edges down in latest quarter
BEIJING — China's economic growth edged down in the latest quarter but was buoyed by strength in retail spending and exports.
Government data released Thursday showed the world's second-largest economy grew at a 6.8
Economic activity has been unexpectedly strong this year, but forecasters expect growth to cool as Beijing tightens controls on bank lending to stem a rise in debt.
Retail sales rose 10.3
Trade data reported earlier showed export growth accelerated in September to 8.1
