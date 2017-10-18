News / World

China's economic growth edges down in latest quarter

BEIJING — China's economic growth edged down in the latest quarter but was buoyed by strength in retail spending and exports.

Government data released Thursday showed the world's second-largest economy grew at a 6.8 per cent annual pace in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter's 6.9 per cent .

Economic activity has been unexpectedly strong this year, but forecasters expect growth to cool as Beijing tightens controls on bank lending to stem a rise in debt.

Retail sales rose 10.3 per cent in September over a year earlier, down slightly from the 10.4 per cent rate of the first three quarters.

Trade data reported earlier showed export growth accelerated in September to 8.1 per cent from August's 5.5 per cent .

