Couple evacuated from mobile home after sinkhole opens
A
A
Share via Email
OCALA, Fla. — A Florida couple was evacuated from their mobile home after a large sinkhole opened up at an intersection just in front of their house.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the hole — estimated to be 25 feet (7meters) wide and 15 feet (4
Linda McCormick lives in a home in the same
Heavy rains in the area Monday may have hastened the hole's expansion.
Meanwhile, across town, repairs had just begun on another sinkhole that opened up outside a restaurant in June and almost swallowed a car coming out of the drive-thru.
That hole, about 25 feet wide and 25 feet deep, is being filled with concrete and cement.
___
Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/