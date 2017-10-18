Dutch company AkzoNobel profit falls 24 pct in tough market

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel says its net profit fell by 24 per cent in the third quarter to 216 million euros ($254 million) as higher raw material costs and unfavourable exchange rates cancelled out a slight rise in revenue.

Sales have edged up by 1 per cent to 3.62 billion euros ($4.25 billion) compared to the same quarter last year.

Earlier this year, AkzoNobel rejected a string of unsolicited takeover bids from American rival PPG Industries, the last offer worth $28.8 billion, saying they weren't in the interests of shareholders.