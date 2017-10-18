Dutch company AkzoNobel profit falls 24 pct in tough market
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel says its net profit fell by 24
Sales have edged up by 1
Earlier this year, AkzoNobel rejected a string of unsolicited takeover bids from American rival PPG Industries, the last offer worth $28.8 billion, saying they weren't in the interests of shareholders.
CEO Thierry Vanlancker said Wednesday that profit for 2017 is expected to be level with 2016 "due to adverse foreign exchange, ongoing industry specific headwinds and supply chain disruptions, including the adverse impact of Hurricane Harvey in the U.S."