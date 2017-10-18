EU court: Police height limit may discriminate against women

BRUSSELS — Europe's top court has ruled that setting a blanket minimum height requirement for all police academy recruits could be considered discrimination against women.

The European Court of Justice said that fixing a minimum height for all candidates "constitutes indirect sex discrimination since it works to the disadvantage of far more women than men."

Wednesday's ruling came after a Greek woman took action because she was denied entry to an academy for being shorter than 1.70 metres (5 feet 7 inches).

The court said the requirement would not constitute discrimination if there was an objective reason for it like the proper functioning of police services.