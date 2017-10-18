Ex-Oklahoma officer to testify in his fourth murder trial

TULSA, Okla. — A white former Oklahoma police officer on trial for a fourth time in the fatal shooting of his daughter's black boyfriend is expected to testify in his defence .

Ex-Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler is expected to testify Wednesday in the 2014 shooting of Jeremey Lake, the 19-year-old boyfriend of Kepler's daughter, Lisa.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after jurors heard a 911 call where Kepler's daughter screams to dispatchers that her father had shot Lake. Lisa Kepler has testified at each of her father's first-degree murder trials.

Shannon Kepler doesn't deny shooting Lake, but has said he did so because he thought he was armed. No weapon was found on or near Lake's body.