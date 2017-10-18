Fire at huge Chevron oil refinery in Los Angeles area

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — A fire has broken out at a huge Chevron oil refinery in the Los Angeles area.

Police say the fire erupted late Tuesday night at the Chevron El Segundo Refinery. The company's website says the 1,000-acre refinery is the largest on the West Coast.

The fire sent smoke into surrounding residential neighbourhoods , and police advised that people close their windows.

Dramatic flames could be seen soon after the blaze broke out, but firefighters smothered it with foam, and within about a half-hour there was little visible flame. No injuries have been reported.

Fires at such refineries have had implications for gas prices, though it wasn't yet clear if this one would.