Former drug czar nominee Marino defends role in opioid law

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's former nominee to be the nation's drug czar is defending his role in writing a law that critics say weakened the government's authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

Republican Rep. Tom Marino of Pennsylvania says he's proud of his work on 2016 law. The measure passed without opposition in the House and Senate and was signed by President Barack Obama.

Marino says in a statement that the law will help "facilitate a balanced solution" by ensuring access to certain medications while allowing the Drug Enforcement Agency to prevent the sale and abuse of prescription drugs.