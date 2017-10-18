Former Trump campaign manager meets with Senate intel

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's former campaign manager has met with the Senate intelligence panel amid its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Corey Lewandowski spoke to staff on the panel Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the meeting. The source declined to be identified because the interview was behind closed doors.

Lewandowski left his post as campaign manager after he was accused of roughing up a reporter. Since then, he has remained close to Trump.

The panel is investigating the Russian meddling and whether there are any links to Trump's campaign. Lewandowski was ousted in June 2016, shortly after several other campaign officials held a meeting with Russians.