German parties meet to sound out red lines for coalition

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting members of three smaller political parties to sound out their red lines before formal talks on forging a coalition government.

Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and its Bavaria-only sister party the Christian Social Union took about a third of the vote in September's general election — not enough to govern alone.

Because the centre -left Social Democrats have said they're not interested in continuing the current "grand coalition" with Merkel, her Union bloc is holding separate talks Wednesday with the free-market FDP and the environmentalist Greens.

Such a coalition, dubbed "Jamaica" because the parties' colours match that of the Caribbean nation's flag, hasn't been tested at the national level before.