German parties meet to sound out red lines for coalition
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting members of three smaller political parties to sound out their red lines before formal talks on forging a coalition government.
Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and its Bavaria-only sister party the Christian Social Union took about a third of the vote in September's general election — not enough to govern alone.
All four parties are expected to meet together for the first time Friday.