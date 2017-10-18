Grammy museum pays homage to New Jersey musical legacy

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark is joining Los Angeles, Nashville and Cleveland, Mississippi, as a host of a museum celebrating the Grammy music awards.

The museum is officially opening this week in New Jersey at Newark's Prudential Center arena.

It celebrates the state's rich musical legacy with exhibits featuring memorabilia from artists including Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston and others.

Visitors can try their hand at making music with several interactive video exhibits. One features a drumming lesson from Max Weinberg of Springsteen's E Street Band. Another shows how to make a recording with rapper Wyclef Jean.