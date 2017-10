Guilty plea but no jail for elderly jewel thief Doris Payne

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A notorious jewel thief arrested at a Walmart in Georgia got no jail time during her latest court appearance.

Now 87, Doris Payne has stolen about $2 million in jewels over six decades. She was arrested July 17 for a misdemeanour shoplifting charge after a Walmart employee said she tried to leave the suburban Atlanta store with items she hadn't paid for.

Payne had been on probation after pleading guilty in March to a felony shoplifting charge for trying to steal a $2,000 necklace from a department store in December. She was jailed for violating that probation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Payne appeared Monday before Chamblee Municipal court Judge Angela Duncan, who told her "Don't come back."

Payne pleaded guilty in a deal that gave her credit for 58 days served from July through September.

