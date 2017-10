Inmates pleads guilty to threatening to kill president

OCALA, Fla. — A federal prison inmate in Florida who previously received five years for threatening to kill then-President Barack Obama and others has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

Court records show 42-year-old Richard Jeremy Ware pleaded guilty Wednesday to making threats against the president. He faces up to five more years in federal prison.

Guards at a federal prison in central Florida say they intercepted the threatening letter Ware had tried to send out this past March. Ware was nearing the end of his sentence and confirmed the letter was his.