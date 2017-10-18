Japan trade surplus leaps on strong exports to rest of Asia
TOKYO — Japan reports its trade surplus leaped nearly 38
Customs data released Thursday showed exports rose 14
Exports to China surged 29
The 670.2 billion yen ($5.9 billion) overall surplus compared with a 486.6 billion yen surplus in September 2016.
The recovery in overseas demand has been a key factor supporting growth in the world's third largest economy.
