Law firm asks: Does Facebook friendship disqualify judge?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Is a Facebook friendship a reason to disqualify a judge?
A Florida law firm is asking the state Supreme Court if a judge should be disqualified from hearing a case because he's Facebook friends with an attorney appearing before him.
The firm Herssein Law Group from North Miami asked the court Wednesday to review an appeals court decision that said being Facebook friends isn't a reason to disqualify the judge.
In a lawsuit against a former client, Herssein asked for the trial judge to be removed from the breach of contract case because he was Facebook friends with a former judge hired as a lawyer by a
An appeals court ruled that a friend on social media isn't necessarily a friend in the traditional sense of the word.
