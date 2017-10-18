Man charged in half sister's death faces new drug count

DAYTON, Ohio — A 19-year-old Ohio man who prosecutors say caused the death of his 14-year-old half sister is facing a new charge on top of his murder indictment.

The Dayton Daily News reports Jason Tidwell was indicted last week on a methamphetamine possession charge.

The Dayton resident was previously charged with murder, tampering with evidence and felonious assault following the death of his half sister, Mackenna Kronenberger, and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Tidwell and 18-year-old Dylan Angel were fighting outside Kronenberger's home on July 5, when gunshots rang out. One shot entered the girl's home, killing her.

Angel was detained after the shooting but wasn't indicted.

Tidwell's trial on the original charges is scheduled for Dec. 11. His attorney didn't return telephone messages seeking comment Wednesday.

