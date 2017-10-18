Mexican prosecutors serve extradition warrant on ex-governor

MEXICO CITY — Mexican federal prosecutors have formally opened an extradition case against a former governor of the border state of Tamaulipas who is wanted on money laundering charges in Texas.

The prosecutors on Wednesday served a provisional arrest warrant for extradition against Eugenio Hernandez Flores, who was arrested Oct. 6 on Mexican charges of misuse of public funds and use of illicit funds.

It is unclear whether he would be tried and sentenced first in Mexico before being extradited.

Extradition is generally a long process full of legal appeals in Mexico, but Hernandez Flores will continue being held at a prison in the Tamaulipas state capital of Ciudad Victoria.