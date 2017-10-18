Mike Pence's brother plans to run for Congress

INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence's older brothers, has filed a tax document indicating he will seek the eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice-president and former governor represented for 12 years.

He formed the Greg Pence for Congress Committee on Monday, according to a filing with the Internal Revenue Service that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Greg Pence, who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco Road convenience stores, previously said he had been courted to run for the district, which covers a broad swath of central and southeastern Indiana, including Muncie and Columbus.

As the vice-president's brother, he is likely the hands-down favourite to win in the overwhelmingly Republican district. He has a famous name, owns an antique business in the area and even bears a striking resemblance to his brother, with a close-cropped head of white hair.

It's likely he will also be able to tap into the same fundraising network his brother enjoyed in the state — if not nationally.

Bob Grand, a major Republican fundraiser and powerbroker in Indiana politics, previously told the AP that Greg Pence would be an ideal candidate.

"He's a community leader, he's been involved in this community, he's obviously got good name ID. I think all those things are positive," Grand said in June when Greg Pence's name was first floated as a possibility.

Greg Pence lives in Columbus, Indiana. That's the same town the family grew up in after the Pence's father, Edward, relocated from Chicago and later built a gas station empire.

Greg Pence eventually took over the company, Kiel Brothers Oil Co., from his father. But the business, which operated a chain of convenience stores under the name Tobacco Road, went bankrupt under Greg Pence's watch in 2004.