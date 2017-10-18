Mother's testimony at France terror trial angers relatives

PARIS — Relatives of Jewish schoolchildren and soldiers who were killed by a French extremist in 2012 have voiced shock and indignation during the trial of his older brother.

Jeers and shouts arose in the courtroom on Wednesday when Abdelkader Merah's defence lawyer asked opposing attorneys to treat his client's mother more gently.

Merah is on trial for complicity in the three shooting attacks his younger brother Mohammed carried out in and near Toulouse that killed seven people. Mohammed Merah died in a shootout with police.

The men's mother, Zoulika Aziri, testified she was unaware of 23-year-old Mohammed's plan.

She said: "If I had known, I would have done everything to thwart it."