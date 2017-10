New Zealanders expected to learn governing coalition

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealanders expect to learn Thursday if their next prime minister will be 37-year-old liberal challenger Jacinda Ardern or 55-year-old conservative incumbent Bill English.

The maverick leader of a small party that holds the balance of power said he would be making an announcement.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is expected to declare which of the main parties he favours joining in a coalition.

New Zealand First has been negotiating privately with Ardern's Labour Party and English's National Party after an election held nearly a month ago ended without a clear winner.